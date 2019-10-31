Expect more rain pain in next 48 hours: IMD

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the city and across Maharashtra in the next 48 hours.

The warning came even as seven persons were killed in separate incidents of lightning in Akola and Amravati districts.

The deceased were identified as Dadarao Palaspagar (52), a farm worker who died in Ladegaon village while working in a field, and Ganesh Mokalkar (55), Gajanan Adhau (27) and Lakshmi Adhau (12) who were hit by a bolt from sky in Warud-Bhokar village in Telhara taluka in the afternoon while working in a field.

Four persons were seriously injured in both the incidents. Akola, in the Vidarbha region, has been witnessing rain and thunderstorm since the last few days.

The IMD has also issued a warning to fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea till November 3. thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai and the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in the next 48 hours,” said an IMD official.

The maximum temperatures at Colaba and Santacruz observatories hovered between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the minimum temperatures were around 24.8 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, and humidity levels were 86 and 76 per cent, respectively.

The IMD also issued an advisory asking fishermen to refrain from venturing into the west central Arabian Sea till November 3 and in the adjoining north and last central Arabian Sea in the next 24 hours.