Thane Crime: Assistant Police Inspector Arrested For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant police inspector (API) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a man for helping him and his family members in a case in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, API Sanjay Dhondiram Bidgar (48) of Ulhasnagar police station was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount on Friday, the official said.

He said that a case had been registered at the Ulhasnagar police station against the complainant, his son, and wife, and the accused officer allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 in exchange for not arresting the trio and for helping them in the case.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB in Thane, and after a preliminary verification, a trap was laid.

A case has been registered against Bidgar under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and a further probe is underway, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

