Exams or no exams, use lockdown time to study, instructs Higher Education Minister

Irrespective of whether the final year university exams are conducted or not, students should study during the lockdown to gain knowledge for future use, stated Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant on Monday via a video interaction. On the other hand, the University of Mumbai (MU) has directed all degree colleges to complete the 50-50 grading process of students who are not in their final year on the basis of the average scores of the previous semester.

Over 8 to 10 lakh students have been waiting since the lockdown, as the state has not taken a firm decision whether to conduct the last semester exams of the final year or cancel it completely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 17, Samant wrote a letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC) seeking permission to cancel all final year exams due to the increasing number of cases in Maharashtra, but did not receive a reply from the UGC.

On the other hand, on May 23, Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote a letter to Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray stating, "It would not be ethical or appropriate to award degrees to final year students without conducting their examinations." In addition, several students' union and political wings have pressurised the state to take a decision on final year exams without any further delay.

On May 25, Samant via a video interaction said, "We will take a decision regarding final year exams soon. But exams or no exams, students should use the lockdown period to study at home and learn new skills via online techniques. We are mulling over the decision as conducting exams will lead to gathering of lakhs of students at exam centres; thus, increasing the risk of virus infection."

Amidst this tussle, the University of Mumbai (MU) has directed all colleges to grade students, except those in final year, of all the programmes on priority. As per MU directions, students in even academic sessions (2, 4 and 6 semester) will be marked on the basis of average scores of odd sessions (1,3 and 5 semesters). ATKT students will have to reappear for failed subjects when the academic year begins in September.

Internal exams, practicals and verbal assessments will be conducted online or through project and assignment submissions. An officer of MU exam department said, "Colleges can conduct internals and practicals virtually. They can ask students to submit projects, reports, assignments and research work online."