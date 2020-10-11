Ex- CM Devendra Fadnavis tweets on Aarey

In response to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's announcement on the Metro 3 carshed, which is to be moved to Kanjurmarg, his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis put out a series of tweets, calling the decision 'unfortunate'. This move would escalate the project cost by Rs 4,000 crore, as had been assessed by an MVA govt-appointed committee, he pointed out.

"Why such a huge burden just to satisfy someone’s ego? Whom does the government want should suffer and for what?



"This amount was around ₹2400 crore in 2015. What is the status of that case today? And if someone moves to Hon SC, who will be responsible for the delay? Moreover, since the site of Kanjurmarg is a marshy land, it will require at least 2 years to stabilise it.

"In addition to this, all the previous tenders will have to be scraped and a new process will have to be followed. No DPR or feasibility report has been made for this site. #Aarey"

The last tweet prompted environment activist Zoru Bhathena to respond: "Sir, You are the ex-CM. Yet you don't know that there are no tenders which were issued and that need to be scrapped. Really. How did you run the state? On false info???"

Further, Fadnavis pointed out that the project, which would have been "in the service of Mumbaikars just next year, has now been postponed indefinitely. ₹400 crore was already spent for Aarey CarShed,₹1300 crore wasted due to staying of project & an additional cost escalation of ₹4000 crore.

"₹2400 crore cost burden in case Kanjurmarg land dispute remains as it was. What will be today’s cost? Metro project delayed for indefinite period. What exactly does the state Govt want to achieve by blocking the seamless journey of Mumbaikars? MVA Govt is misleading Mumbaikars," Fadnavis tweeted.