ESIC Officer In Satara Sentenced To One Year Jail, ₹50,000 Fine In Bribery Case | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) cases in Satara on Tuesday convicted Swapnil Jadhav, Social Security Officer (SSO), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Satara, in a bribery case and sentenced him to one year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 50,000.

The case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2016, based on a written complaint alleging that Jadhav demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a complainant to avoid imposing a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on his firm for employing more than ten workers. During negotiations, the accused agreed to accept Rs 25,000.

The CBI laid a trap on the same day and caught Jadhav along with a private individual, Abhijeet Jadhav, while accepting the bribe. Both were arrested, and a charge-sheet was filed against them on June 28, 2016.

Also Watch:

Following the trial, the court convicted Swapnil Jadhav and sentenced him accordingly. The private individual, Abhijeet Jadhav, was acquitted of all charges.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/