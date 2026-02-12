 ESIC Officer In Satara Sentenced To One Year Jail, ₹50,000 Fine In Bribery Case
ESIC Officer In Satara Sentenced To One Year Jail, ₹50,000 Fine In Bribery Case

Ashish SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:14 AM IST
ESIC Officer In Satara Sentenced To One Year Jail, ₹50,000 Fine In Bribery Case | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) cases in Satara on Tuesday convicted Swapnil Jadhav, Social Security Officer (SSO), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Satara, in a bribery case and sentenced him to one year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 50,000.

The case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2016, based on a written complaint alleging that Jadhav demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a complainant to avoid imposing a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on his firm for employing more than ten workers. During negotiations, the accused agreed to accept Rs 25,000.

The CBI laid a trap on the same day and caught Jadhav along with a private individual, Abhijeet Jadhav, while accepting the bribe. Both were arrested, and a charge-sheet was filed against them on June 28, 2016.

Following the trial, the court convicted Swapnil Jadhav and sentenced him accordingly. The private individual, Abhijeet Jadhav, was acquitted of all charges.

