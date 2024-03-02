 EOW Summons Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Desai In Alleged Funds Withdrawal Post EC Verdict
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiEOW Summons Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Desai In Alleged Funds Withdrawal Post EC Verdict

EOW Summons Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Desai In Alleged Funds Withdrawal Post EC Verdict

The EOW is probing when exactly the funds were withdrawn from the party funds and by whom.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai |

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai has been summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police for questioning on March 5 with regard to the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) allegation that the Uddhav Thackeray faction withdrew party funds even after the Election Commission declared the former the real party.

EC Verdict

The Election Commission recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena in February 2023. The EOW is probing when exactly the funds were withdrawn from the party funds and by whom. Details have also been sought from the bank officer concerned.

Read Also
ED Registers ECIR Against Dinesh Bobhate, PA Of Former MP & Uddhav Thackeray Faction Leader Anil...
article-image

On January 30, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena treasurer Balaji Kinikar met Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar and filed a written complaint of fraud and forgery against Shiv Sena (UBT) officials, claiming that the faction was misusing PAN and TAN details and fraudulently filing TDS and income tax returns of the party.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: EOW To Issue LOC Against Luxury Interior Designer Krish Kothari For Alleged Criminal Breach...

Mumbai: EOW To Issue LOC Against Luxury Interior Designer Krish Kothari For Alleged Criminal Breach...

Threats To Fadnavis: Another NCP (Sharad Pawar) Worker Held

Threats To Fadnavis: Another NCP (Sharad Pawar) Worker Held

EOW Summons Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Desai In Alleged Funds Withdrawal Post EC Verdict

EOW Summons Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Desai In Alleged Funds Withdrawal Post EC Verdict

Mumbai: Police API, Wife Face FIR For Alleged Threats & Non-Repayment Of Money Taken On Interest

Mumbai: Police API, Wife Face FIR For Alleged Threats & Non-Repayment Of Money Taken On Interest

Kolhapur Firm Wins School Uniform Bid Amid Stitch-Up Claim

Kolhapur Firm Wins School Uniform Bid Amid Stitch-Up Claim