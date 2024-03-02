EOW Summons Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Desai In Alleged Funds Withdrawal Post EC Verdict

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai |

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai has been summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police for questioning on March 5 with regard to the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) allegation that the Uddhav Thackeray faction withdrew party funds even after the Election Commission declared the former the real party.

EC Verdict

The Election Commission recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena in February 2023. The EOW is probing when exactly the funds were withdrawn from the party funds and by whom. Details have also been sought from the bank officer concerned.

On January 30, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena treasurer Balaji Kinikar met Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar and filed a written complaint of fraud and forgery against Shiv Sena (UBT) officials, claiming that the faction was misusing PAN and TAN details and fraudulently filing TDS and income tax returns of the party.