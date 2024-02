Enforcement Directorate | File Pic

New Delhi: ED registered an ECIR against Dinesh Bobhate, the PA of former MP and Uddhav Thackeray Sena Leader Anil Desai. A case of money laundering has been registered against Dinesh Bobhate by the ED. A few days ago, the CBI had registered an FIR against Dinesh Bobhate in a corruption case.

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.