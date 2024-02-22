 ED Issues 'Look Out Notice' For Troubled EDTech-CEO Byju Raveendran
This comes at a time, when Raveendran is staring down the barrel of a high-stakes Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ Library

Adding to the woes of the embattled fortunes of the once celebrated education-tech BYJU'S boss, Byju Raveendran, the Enforcement Directorate has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him.

This is said to be done to deter him from leaving the country. This comes at a time, when Raveendran is staring down the barrel of a high-stakes Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) this Friday during which certain investors are expected to push for his removal.

In the past, amid the declining fortunes of the BYJU'S, he has been making it to the news, with his emotional statements, assuring his employees of stability for the unicorn.

This is not the first time, that once venerated tech-CEO has had to deal with a situation like this, as, in 2023, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued show-cause notices to Think & Learn Pvt Ltd and Raveendran over alleged violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Byju's responded by stating that the queries raised by the ED in the notice were 'solely technical' in nature.

ED Issues 'Look Out Notice' For Troubled EDTech-CEO Byju Raveendran

