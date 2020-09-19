Elizabeth Kerkar: The force behind iconic decor of The Taj Mahal Hotel is no more

An influential interior designer — fondly called as Liz— Elizabeth Kerkar bids adieu to the world at the age of 80. Kerkar is known and remembered for her exemplary work with The Taj Mahal.

Her work embodies turning a heritage hotel —The Taj Mahal Hotel — seamlessly modern from inside. According to Business Today, The Taj Mahal Hotel has 4,000 pieces of art collected between the early sixties and the late eighties. This is also curated by Elizabeth.

The Taj Mahal Palace set a new benchmark when it comes to the hotel decors is concerned. And it was Elizabeth who set the bar high.