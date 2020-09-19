Elizabeth Kerkar: The force behind iconic decor of The Taj Mahal Hotel is no more

An influential interior designer — fondly called as Liz— Elizabeth Kerkar bids adieu to the world at the age of 80. Kerkar is known and remembered for her exemplary work with The Taj Mahal.
Her work embodies turning a heritage hotel —The Taj Mahal Hotel — seamlessly modern from inside. According to Business Today, The Taj Mahal Hotel has 4,000 pieces of art collected between the early sixties and the late eighties. This is also curated by Elizabeth.
The Taj Mahal Palace set a new benchmark when it comes to the hotel decors is concerned. And it was Elizabeth who set the bar high.
Even after the 26/11 terror attack, the Taj Mahal Palace tried their best to maintain the decor legacy left behind by Elizabeth.
It is difficult not to remember in the same breathe —Ajit Kerkar, her husband, who was behind building and growing the iconic brand — Indian Hotels Company Ltd. So, this power couple had in a way nurtured this hotel business of Tata group based on their own skillsets.
In the nineties, Elizabeth along with Robadeh Sawhny — sister of JRD Tata, were able to turn Taj Gallery at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel into a space for modern art in Mumbai. She managed to showcase the work of illustrious artists like VS Gaitonde, B Prabha, Ram Kumar, MF Husain among others. Thus, scaling Taj Gallery to new levels.
Her work will always live inside the Taj Mahal Hotel and beyond.
