Elgar Parishad case: Setback for NIA as SC upholds bail for scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde

Anand Teltumbde | Photo: Wikipedia

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the Bombay High Court's order granting bail to scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad case.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud refused to interfere with the high court's order. However, the bench, which included Justice Hima Kohli, added that the HC's observations would not be treated as conclusive findings in the trials.

"What is your specific role in putting UAPA sections into action?" You claim that the IIT Madras event is for Dalit mobilization. "Is Dalit mobilization a prelude to prohibited activity?" According to media reports.

Would influence the trial and investigation

The NIA had approached the Supreme Court, challenging the bail granted to Teltumbde, stating that the observations made in the Bombay High Court order were contrary to what the apex court had said in the past and that the observations in the bail order “would influence the trial and investigation."

Investigation would suffer a fatal blow: NIA

The NIA stated in its special leave petition (SLP) that if the accused is granted bail, "the efforts of the investigating agency... which is already experiencing great difficulty in unearthing the evidence against" Teltumbde "would suffer a fatal blow," and that his "being released from judicial custody would ensure that no evidence whatsoever could surface."

The HC has granted bail to Teltumbde, the third accused in the case.

The HC has granted bail to Teltumbde, the third accused in the case. Sudha Bharadwaj was granted default bail, while co-accused Varavara Rao was granted medical bail. Teltumbde is the first accused in the case to be granted bail on the merits by the High Court.