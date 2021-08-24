Elgar Parishad case: NIA files 17 charges against 22 accused

National Investigation Agency on Monday in its draft charge sheet filed 17 charges against 22 accused including Varavara Rao, Sudha Bhardwaj, Anand Teltumbade, Vernon Gonzalves, Gautam Nablakha etc in the Elgar Parishad case related to Bhima Koregaon violence.

The draft charge sheet filed by NIA said that the accused threatened India's sovereignty, integrity, and security by conspiring against "government or civil authorities/public functionaries".

In the draft charge sheet, NIA further said that the students of various universities including Delhi's JNU as well as Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) were recruited to carry out terror activities.

NIA added that the accused conspired to wage a war against the Central and Maharashtra governments.

NIA further added in the draft charge sheet that they also conspired to demand and organise Rs eight crores for the "annual supply of M4 (sophisticated weapon) with 400000 rounds and other arms" from Nepal and Manipur.

In the draft charge sheet, The main accusations against the accused are under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 121 ( Waging war against the country ), 121-A ( Punishment for conspiracy of waging war ), 124 (Sedition) and 153-A (uprooting hate and enmity between communities), 120B ( Conspiracy ) 505(1)(B) ( Acts Prejudicial to harmony ).

All are also alleged to have committed offences under UAPA Sections 10,13, 16, 18, 18B, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 4 opposed the bail plea of the Elgar Parishad case accused Sudha Bharadwaj, a rights activist, who moved the Bombay High Court for default bail.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:29 AM IST