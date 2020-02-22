Despite probe being taken over by NIA, Maha govt can carry out parallel inquiry in Elgar Parishad case: Jayant Patil

Pune: Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Friday said the state government can carry out an independent and parallel inquiry in the Elgar Parishad case despite the probe being taken over the by the federal NIA.

Patil, however, said there were no differences in the MVA government on NIA taking over the Elgar Parishad probe. "Even if the NIA has taken over the case, the state government can conduct an independent and parallel inqu­iry into the case and a decision to this effect may be taken by the state govt soon,” he said.