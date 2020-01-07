'Our only principle is NATION FIRST!': Devendra Fadnavis engages in a Twitter spat with Jayant Patil over 'Free Kashmir' poster

Meanwhile, Mumbai based Mehak Mirza Prabhu, a storyteller-writer by profession, told her motive behind holding the placard has been misinterpreted.

"At around 7 pm yesterday, I reached where the protest was happening at the Gateway of India. Like anybody else who believes in democracy, I also joined that protest. We were standing for justice for the JNU students. I saw a bunch of people who were painting placards on every issue like NRC, CAA and for JNU students. People were making placards related to several issues, including the NRC and CAA, and then I saw a placard lying on the side which said 'Free Kashmir'. The first thing which came to my mind when I saw that placard was about the basic constitutional rights of Kashmiris," Prabhu said in a video posted on facebook.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut clarified that it would not tolerate if anyone talks of freedom of Kashmir from India. "I read that those who held the 'Free Kashmir' poster clarified that they want to be free of restrictions on Internet services, mobile services, and other issues. It doesn't mean that they advocate freedom from India," Raut said.