Elgar Parishad case: HC denies bail to Kabir Kala Manch member Jyoti Jagtap

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Jyoti Jagtap, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case of 2018 observing that prima facie there was evidence against her.

A division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Milind Jadhav observed that the NIA case was prima facie true and considering the material against Jagtap, her appeal challenging rejection of bail by Special Court stood dismissed.

NIA ‘a counsels, additional solicitor general Anil Singh and Sandesh Paril, opposed her bail plea claiming that she was one of the main conspirators and an active member of the banned organisation CPI (Maoist) working in an urban area through the frontal organisation Kabir Kala Manch.

The investigating agency further claimed that the “Act committed by the appellant is against the interest of the nation which for any reason cannot be overlooked whatsoever.”

She met with wanted-accused Milind Teltumbde in Korchi, and during their stay underwent training related to use of weapons, explosives and physical activities, claimed NIA.

She was arrested under UAPA on September 8, 2020

Jagtap, a member of banned group Kabir Kala Manch (KKM) was arrested on September 8, 2020 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Chargesheet was filed against her on October 9, 2020.

The cultural group, supposedly took up social causes through their music and poetry, had been formed after the Gujarat riots of 2002.

Jagtap had claimed that she is innocent and is falsely implicated in the case and has nothing to do with the case. She further contended that the special court erred in concluding that a prima facie case existed against her.

Her counsel, Mihir Desai, argued there was a delay of 8 days in filing the FIR and despite being named in the FIR, Jagtap was not been arrested for over 2 years. Also, the Pune Police, which was initially investigating the case, did not file a single chargesheet against her. Besides, the NIA had failed to bring out any new material recovered against her which led to her arrest.

Also, assuming Jagtap is a member of KKM, that the same was no offence, argued Desai.

Seeking release she said that she has cooperated with the probe and no purpose will be served by keeping her incarcerated. She had approached the HC after the Special NIA court rejected her bail plea in February.