Bombay HC rejects bail of Jyoti Jagtap, accused in Bhima Koregaon case

The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Jyoti Jagtap, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case of 2018 observing that prima facie there was evidence against her.

A division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Milind Jadhav rejected the appeal filed by Jagtap challenging rejection of her bail by the Special court.

The bench observed that the NIA case was prima facie true and considering the material against Jagtap, her appeal challenging rejection of bail by Special Court stood dismissed.

She approached the HC after Special NIA court rejected her bail plea in February.

Jagtap, a member of the banned group Kabir Kala Manch (KKK) was arrested on September 8, 2020 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). A chargesheet was filed against her on October 9, 2020.

The cultural group supposedly took up social causes through their music and poetry had been formed after the Gujarat riots of 2002.