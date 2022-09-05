Bhima Koregaon case: Gautam Navlakha denied bail

Gautam Navlakha | PTI

A special court in Mumbai has rejected the bail application of activist and journalist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Bhima - Koregaon case in which he has been in custody since April 2020.

This is the first time he had made a bail plea on the merits of the case. A detailed order is yet to be made available.

In the plea through his advocate Harshwardhan Akolkar, the 69-year-old had said that charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) do not attract as advocacy of violence is a prerequisite to attract them. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) case has failed to connect Navlakha to the larger conspiracy, the plea said.

Navlakha’s application also stated that he is a peace activist and his views are exactly opposite to that of Maoists whose core beliefs are intrinsically based of violence. It added that he has criticised Maoists in his published articles before his arrest which shows that he is implacably opposed to violence.

He has disclosed all his passwords to the NIA and nothing incriminating was found in the documents from him, he had stated. The activist said he is not a flight risk and has been protected from arrest for 595 days, including 34 days that he had been under house arrest, which shows that he will not flee justice and will be available for trial, unlike the contention of the prosecution.