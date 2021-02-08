Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC dismisses Gautam Navlakha's bail appeal

A bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik on Monday said it had gone through a special NIA court's order of last year rejecting Navlakha's bail plea, and that it saw "no reason to interfere" with the order.

Navlakha approached the HC last year, challenging the special NIA court's order of July 12, 2020 that rejected his plea for statutory bail.

On December 16 last year, the HC bench reserved its verdict on the plea filed by Navlakha, seeking statutory or default bail on the ground that he had been in custody for over 90 days, but the prosecution failed to file a charge sheet in the case within this period.

The NIA had argued that his plea was not maintainable, and sought an extension to file the charge sheet.

The special court had then accepted NIA's plea seeking extension of 90 to 180 days to file the charge sheet against Navlakha and his co-accused, activist Dr Anand Teltumbde.

Navlakha's counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, had told the HC that the NIA was granted the extension to file its charge sheet.

Sibal said Navlakha had already spent 93 days in custody, including 34 days of house arrest, and that the HC must count house arrest as a period of custody.