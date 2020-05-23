Elgar Parishad - Bhima Koregaon case: NIA opposes interim bail plea of Sen, Rao, Bharadwaj

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Friday, opposed the bail pleas of professor Shoma Sen, poet Varavara Rao and activist Sudha Bharadwaj.

Identical replies filed to the interim bail pleas of Sen and Rao said, “That while deciding various bail applications of accused persons, the Honorable Sessions Court, Pune, observed that there is sufficient material evidence in the chargesheet and supplementary report to make out the prima facie case against the accused persons. Therefore, the applicants cannot be released on bail considering the danger to the democratic set up of the country and to the safety of the citizens.”

The agency also said that there is no provision under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), under which they are charged, to grant temporary bail to them.

It stated that the guidelines issued by the HC to release prisoners on temporary bail were not applicable to this case.

Poet Rao is 81 and professor Sen 62. In the pleas filed through their respective advocates R Sathyanarayan and Nilesh Ukey, both had cited a May 11 observation by the state’s high power committee set up for the release of prisoners on emergency parole and temporary bails. An earlier decision of the committee on March 25 had excluded prisoners charged under UAPA from its purview. The committee, on May 11, had said it would be open for those above 60 years to apply for interim bail in concerned courts and orders may be passed after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and examining the medical reports, notwithstanding the committee’s earlier decision.