Elgar Parishad accused get copies of seized evidence

Pune: The Pune Police on Wednesday handed over `cloned copies' of the electronic evidence seized during the investigation to the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

Hard disks containing cloned copies were given to the lawyers of all nine accused -- Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferriera, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao -- in the court of additional sessions judge S R Navander.

Defence lawyer Rohan Nahar, who is representing some of the accused, expressed disappointment over the data which was given.

"We want actual copies that were seized during the searches. What we are getting is some sort of analysis of the seized data done by Forensic Science Laboratory," he said.