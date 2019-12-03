Eknath Khadse blames party insiders for defeat of Pankaja Munde and his daughter

BJP leader and former minister Pankaja Munde, daughter of late party stalwart Gopinath Munde, on Monday caused a flutter by removing "BJP" from her Twitter bio, triggering a speculation on her next political move. But after loss in power in Maharashtra BJP is struggling to keep its flock together.
After Pankaja Munde said she will spell her future plans on December 12, on the other hand senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse has blamed insiders for defeat of Pankaja and his daughter, Rohini Khadse-Khewalkar. In the October 21 state Assembly elections, Pankaja Munde lost to her cousin and NCP rival Dhananjay Munde in a bitter contest from Parli seat in Beed district. Pankaja lost to Dhananjay by a margin of approximately 30,000 votes.
Munde on Sunday urged her supporters to come for a rally to be held in Beed on December 12, also the birth anniversary of her late father and former union minister Gopinath Munde.
Through an emotional Facebook post, Pankaja said that after her defeat in the recently held Maharashtra Assembly polls, she had received several calls and messages from her supporters to meet, but could not do so because of the situation in the state.
She has said that in the changed political scenario, the future course of action needs to be decided. "You are asking me for time ... I am going to give you time ... eight to ten days. These 8-10 days I want time to communicate with myself a little bit. What to do next? Which way to go? What can we give to our people? What is your power? What do people expect? I am going to be in the presence of all these things," Munde's Facebook post in Marathi, roughly translated in English, reads.
(Inputs from Sanjay Jog)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)