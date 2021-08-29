e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 06:35 PM IST

ED summons Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with money laundering case

FPJ Web Desk
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has on Sunday issued summons to Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case.

The minister has been asked to appear before the agency on Tuesday, the central agency was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

