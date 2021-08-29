ED summons Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has on Sunday issued summons to Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case.

The minister has been asked to appear before the agency on Tuesday, the central agency was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case. He has been asked to appear before the agency on Tuesday: ED



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/KgjhcVQm6C — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 06:35 PM IST