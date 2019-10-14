ED set to grill Praful Patel on deals with Iqbal Mirchi

Mumbai: Even as the Enforcement Directorate is probing the political-underworld nexus related to properties owned by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's associate Iqbal Mirchi, former Union Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel has clarified that he had no dealings with them.

A senior ED source told IANS that the financial probe agency is all set to grill Patel in the coming days for allegedly helping Mirchi -- who died in 2013 in the UK -- to launder money.

The source said that the ED has identified Mirchi's properties in India and abroad to the tune of Rs 500 crore.

One such property is Ceejay House, a 15-storey commercial building in upscale Worli area, which was owned by Mirchi and redeveloped by Milennium Developers allegedly linked with Patel and his wife Varsha.

As per the list of Mirchi's properties located in India and the UK, Ceejay House was constructed as a JV between Mirchi and Millenium Developers Pvt Ltd in 2006-07.

In 2007, the third and fourth floors of the building were given to Mirchi's family by Millenium Developers. Patel and his wife own a significant number of shares in Millenium Developers Pvt Ltd.