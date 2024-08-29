ED Raids 10 Locations In Operation Against International Drug Trafficker Jasmeet Hakimzada; Seizes Gold And Diamonds

Jasmeet Hakimzada | File

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive search operations on Thursday at ten locations, including Mumbai, Solapur, Delhi, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Indore. The operations were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and were focused on Jasmeet Hakimzada (45) alleged international drug trafficker with "terror links."

Hakimzada, who operates from the Gulf countries, has been identified as a ‘Significant Foreign Narcotics Trafficker’ under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act of the United States. He is also listed in the Specially Designated National and Blocked Persons List by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Furthermore, Hakimzada has purported connections with the proscribed Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and was reportedly associated with Harmeet Singh @ PhD, the self-styled chief of KLF based in Pakistan. ED stated in their statement.

During the search operations, ED officials discovered secret bank lockers in Delhi registered under Hakimzada and his wife’s names. The lockers contained 1.06 kilograms of unaccounted gold and 370 grams of diamond ornaments, all of which have been seized by the ED.

The ED's investigation was initiated following an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Hakimzada and others under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985, concerning unlawful activities and drug trafficking.

The probe has revealed that Hakimzada, residing in Dubai, was operating the narco-terror network in India and was sending the Proceeds of Crime (POC) generated from drug trafficking by the proscribed terrorist organization Khalistan Liberation Force, through Hawala to Dubai with the help of Full Fledged Money Exchangers (FFMCs) situated at Amritsar.

Additionally, drug peddlers working under Hakimzada deposited cash into various bank accounts in India maintained by him. The illicit Poc funds were then used to purchase high-value items and immovable properties in Gurugram, Haryana.

Recently The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recently obtained a court order from a special court in Mohali, Punjab, for the attachment of property belonging to Varinder Singh Chahal. Chahal is accused of involvement in an international narco-terror network linked to the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

Read Also ED Raids Firms And Payment Aggregators In Fairplay Betting App Case Across 9 Locations For Suspected...

The NIA’s investigation has revealed that Chahal is allegedly a close associate of Jasmeet Hakimzada, a Dubai-based drug trafficker, and Harmeet Singh @ PhD, the self-styled leader of KLF based in Pakistan. According to the agency, Chahal was involved in the collection of heroin consignments from dealers based in Kashmir, operating under the direction of Hakimzada and Singh. His activities were reportedly integral to the KLF's narco-terror operations.

The investigation is ongoing as ed continue to unravel the extent of the network’s operations and financial dealings.