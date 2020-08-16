ED questionsSushant's former staff who took care of his expenses

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned the personal staff of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, including his domestic help, in connection with a money laundering case, but Pankaj Dubey, a close friend of the late actor is not among those questioned by the financial probe agency, officials said on Saturday.

According to top ED officials, the agency recorded the statements of Rajat Mewati and Dipesh Sawant on Friday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The official said that Sawant was the servant at Sushant's residence and he was among the five people who saw the body of the late actor. The ED did not question Dubey. An ED source regretted citing the name of Dubey while speaking to IANS earlier.

Mewati, who was the accountant of Sushant, was asked about the finances and accounts of the late actor. The ED asked him why he left his job and who used to give him instructions for payments. They specifically wanted to know whether the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also gave him instructions.

The ED has taken over the probe on the basis of an FIR filed by the late actor's father, KK Singh, with the Bihar Police.

KK Singh in his complaint to Bihar Police on July 25 had alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son's Kotak Mahindra Bank account, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA against Rhea and her family members on July 31.