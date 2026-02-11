ED Attaches ₹1.03 Crore Properties Of Ex-BOI Officer Hitesh Kumar Singla In Money Laundering Case |

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth approximately Rs1.03 crore and bank balances held in mule accounts belonging to former Bank of India (BOI) officer Hitesh Kumar Singla(32), under a Provisional Attachment Order (PAO) dated February 9. The move comes under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, after investigations revealed the assets were linked to proceeds of crime.

Singla, a former staff officer at BOI who was under suspension, allegedly siphoned Rs16.80 crore by fraudulently closing over 230 customer accounts. The fraud came to light in August last year when officials at the Turner Road branch in Bandra noticed irregularities, prompting the bank to file a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Subsequently, the ED registered an ECIR in the case.

On September 17, 2025, Singla was intercepted at Ahmedabad Junction railway station while travelling on the Mahamana Express (Train No. 19320) from Ujjain to Veraval. Attempting to evade officials by moving between coaches and changing seats, he was eventually apprehended. He is currently in judicial custody at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.

Also Watch:

Investigations revealed that between May 2023 and July 2025, Singla allegedly closed over 230 accounts of BOI customers, including Term Deposits (TDs), Public Provident Funds (PPFs), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) accounts, Savings Bank (SB) accounts, and Current Accounts (CAs), without authorisation. The funds were allegedly diverted into his personal SBI accounts and further invested in the stock market, cryptocurrency, and real-money gaming platforms, while also being used for personal expenses.

A prosecution complaint against him has been filed before the Special PMLA Court, Greater Bombay, which took cognisance of the case on January 21.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/