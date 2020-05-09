Earning members severely affected due to coronavirus in Navi Mumbai

Earning members in the age group between 21-40 years have been severely affected due to coronavirus in Navi Mumbai. Majority of the people infected with the virus are young and those who step out of their homes for work. The age-wise analysis shared by the Navi Mumbai police after the total positive cases in the city crossed 700 on Friday.

Out of 711 positive cases of coronavirus reported in Navi Mumbai till Friday, 330 of them falls under the age group of 21-40 years which is around 46.41 percent. If the horizon of the age group increased up to 50 years, then people falling between 21-50 years of age are 67 percent of the total infected persons in the city.

However, the most vulnerable age group is 169 persons of 24 percent who are in the age group of 31 years to 40 years found infected. A senior official from Navi Mumbai said that people between 21-50 years are mostly earning members of a family.

Interestingly, senior citizens are least impacted due to virus in Navi Mumbai as only 14 people or less than 2 percent have been infected from the age group of 70-90 years. A total of 35 children up to 10 years found infected.

Meanwhile, the total number of infected people in Navi Mumbai was 711 till Friday, out of which 112 have recovered. With a mortality rate of 1.96 percent, 14 deaths have been reported in the city.

Koparkhairane is the most affected node in Navi Mumbai with 109 positive cases followed by Rabale with 85 and Vashi with 68 positive cases. Kharghar has reported 22 positive cases of coronavirus and two deaths with 9.09 percent mortality rate which is followed by Rabale MIDC police station jurisdiction with 25 positive cases and two deaths while the mortality rate is 8.

Meanwhile, five new cases have been reported under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on May 9. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 143. The PMC has allowed opening single shops in its jurisdiction. Civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh clarified that coronavirus positive patients will not be kept at the Indiabulls COVID care centre in Kon Gaon after confusion was created among suspected people. The PMC has accommodated around 69 coronavirus suspected people at the Indiabulls Covid care centre.