Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 05:49 PM IST

Each Maharashtra Congress district unit to have woman working president, says Nana Patole

State Congress president Nana Patole said the move is intended to strengthen the participation of women in politics.
PTI
Each Maharashtra Congress district unit to have woman working president, says Nana Patole | PTI

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday said each district unit of the party will have a woman working president.

State Congress president Nana Patole said the move is intended to strengthen the participation of women in politics.

He added that 50 per cent reservation was made for women in local body polls when the Congress was in power, while in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls, the party had given 40 percent tickets to women candidates.

District unit chiefs have been told to recommend names of meritorious women for the post of working president, he said.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 05:49 PM IST
