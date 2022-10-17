Dy CM Fadnavis steps in to resolve multiple Mumbai Metro depot issues | Photo: ANI

Mumbai: In a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a review and discussion was done on long-standing land acquisition-related hurdles to establishing car depots for several proposed and under-construction Mumbai Metro lines.

Construction of the metro rail car depot has not either partially or completely taken off for the metro lines of are Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Kanjurmarg (Line 6), Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan (Line 5) and Dahisar East to Bhayandar East (Line 9).

Though the meeting between Fadnavis and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) was inconclusive with no specific solution arrived at on Monday. According to a state official, an outcome pertaining to some of the car depots is likely to be arrived at in the subsequent meeting.

A senior MMRDA official refused to divulge the happenings of the meeting. However, a state official shared that there is a likelihood that for the under-construction Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Kanjurmarg metro route, there is a possibility of the state government not going ahead with its earlier plan of having a car depot at the disputed plot adjacent to the Eastern Express Highway. Instead, it will likely start working on going back on the drawing board to relocate the car depot to Goregaon East’s Pahadi area.

It was Pahadi, Goregaon East that was one of the options for the underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ metro line instead of Aarey Milk Colony. However, the plan was shelved later.

Though the next meeting has not been scheduled, a source has shared that the outcome is expected in the next few weeks.