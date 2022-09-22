e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDussehra rally: BMC denies nod to Thackeray, Shinde factions for event at Shivaji Park, says official

Dussehra rally: BMC denies nod to Thackeray, Shinde factions for event at Shivaji Park, says official

Stir over Dussehra rally has been hitting the headlines for over a week and is a consequence of the political animosity between Shinde and Thackeray.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (left), and former CM Uddhav Thackeray (right) | File

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has denied permission to both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena from holding Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, officials told PTI.

The decision comes ahead of hearing in Bombay High Court on the same issue. Thackeray faction of Sena submitted a plea before the court on September 21.

Stir over Dussehra rally has been hitting the headlines for over a week and is a consequence of the political animosity between Shinde and Thackeray.

Read Also
Dussehra rally: Thackeray-led Sena moves Bombay HC to hold event at Dadar's Shivaji Park
article-image

Thackeray faction has said that if they don't get permission to hold their event there, they will forcefully enter the park.

Ever since Late Balasaheb Thackeray founded Shiv Sena has been holding Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park where members of the party would come from across the state.

Read Also
Will hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park even if we don't get permission: Uddhav-led Sena
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Local trains on Central line delayed due to technical issues at Dadar station

Mumbai updates: Local trains on Central line delayed due to technical issues at Dadar station

Dussehra rally: BMC denies nod to Thackeray, Shinde factions for event at Shivaji Park, says...

Dussehra rally: BMC denies nod to Thackeray, Shinde factions for event at Shivaji Park, says...

Maharashtra: Anti-terrorism squad raids conducted in various cities including Mumbai, Thane

Maharashtra: Anti-terrorism squad raids conducted in various cities including Mumbai, Thane

Mumbai: IIT-B to beef up security measures post peeping tom incident on campus

Mumbai: IIT-B to beef up security measures post peeping tom incident on campus

Mumbai: Signal snag at Dadar station disrupts Central Railway's local trains services; passengers...

Mumbai: Signal snag at Dadar station disrupts Central Railway's local trains services; passengers...