Dussehra rally: BMC denies nod to Thackeray, Shinde factions for event at Shivaji Park, says official

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has denied permission to both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena from holding Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, officials told PTI.

The decision comes ahead of hearing in Bombay High Court on the same issue. Thackeray faction of Sena submitted a plea before the court on September 21.

Stir over Dussehra rally has been hitting the headlines for over a week and is a consequence of the political animosity between Shinde and Thackeray.

Thackeray faction has said that if they don't get permission to hold their event there, they will forcefully enter the park.

Ever since Late Balasaheb Thackeray founded Shiv Sena has been holding Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park where members of the party would come from across the state.