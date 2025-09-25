Durga Puja 2025: Mumbai Celebrates Bengal’s Biggest Festival With Grand Pandals, Culture And Cuisine

File Photo

Mumbai: Durga Puja, Bengal's biggest annual celebration, is now a part of Mumbai's vibrant festival calendar. The festival, apart from its deep spiritual significance, is an opportunity for the city to experience the rich art, culture, and cuisine of Bengal.

Durga Puja will be celebrated from Sashti, the sixth day of Ashwin, corresponding to Sunday, September 28. The celebrations will conclude on the tenth day, Dashami or Dussehra, on October 2.

The days leading to Dussehra are dedicated to forms of Maa Durga - Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Many pandals will open on Maha Panchami on Saturday.

FPJ takes you on a tour of Mumbai's biggest Durga Puja pandals.

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti |

1. Bombay Durga Bari Samiti - Tejpal Hall, August Kranti Maidan

This is the 96th year of the festival that began as a small gathering of Bengalis in 1930 and became a grand celebration. The theme of the grand old lady of Mumbai's Durga Pujas is 'Continuity of Kumbh — of Faith and Spirituality.'

"Each year, we uphold tradition with an eco-friendly approach — our idols are crafted from natural clay and hay, ensuring sustainability and respect for the environment. Our inclusive spirit is reflected in the bhog, where thousands share the same sacred meal, breaking barriers of class and community," said Mitali Poddar, chairperson, Bombay Durga Bari Samiti.

Bengal Club, Shivaji Park |

2. Bengal Club Durgotsab - Bengal Club, Shivaji Park, Dadar

The pandal celebrates Durga Puja by bringing the colours and traditions of Bengal to Mumbai. Artisans from Bengal have created a 19-foot-tall idol made of natural materials, the tallest idol in the city. On Navami, the ninth day of Navratri, a five-year-old girl is worshiped as Kumari, a manifestation of Goddess Durga. On Dashami, a 'sindoor utsav' will welcome devotees, irrespective of caste and creed.

"It is a matter of pride to declare that Maharashtra's tourism ministry has recognised this puja and its heritage has been recognised. So a plaque which will be kept in the pandal will be unveiled on September 28," said Prasoon Rakshit, media coordinator for the festival.

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja SNDT College, Juhu, Santacruz West |

3. North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja - SNDT College, Juhu, Santacruz West

This is the 79th year for the pandal that has an association with one of the most prominent Bollywood families in the city - the Mukherjis of Filmistan and Filmalaya studios. This year, the pandal is a recreation of Pashupatinath temple, Kathmandu, one of the world’s most revered shrines of Lord Shiva.

Samrat Mukerji, a member of the family, said, "Each year, we strive to create an experience that blends spirituality with tradition, while keeping alive the essence of our ancestors. Sharbani Mukherji, another member of the family, added, "For our family, North Bombay Puja has always been about devotion, inclusivity, and togetherness.

The USP of our puja is that it is a 'Gharua Puja (Family Puja)' where all the devotees become part of our puja family, participating in celebrating Maa Durga, from serving bhog to helping during pushpanjali."

Andheri Link Road Durgotsav |

4. Andheri Link Road Durgotsav - Chitrakoot Ground, Andheri West

In its 16th, the festival which is hosted by the Indian Bangla Club in association with the Bangla Cultural Association, has created an air-conditioned pandal that recreates the interior of a Raj Durbar or a palace. The pandal was started with the help of Subroto Roy of the Sahara Group.

This year, actor and dancer Rituparna Sengupta, who is the founder ambassador of the pandal, will perform Odissi, the classical dance from Odisha. Singer Usha Uthup will perform on ashtami.

"A small group of friends, including me, started the puja. Among the devotees who visit us are the Bachchan family. The performances by celebrity artists are a big attraction, but we also give an opportunity to members of the public to display their cultural talents," said Krishnendu Sen, founder chairman.

Powai Bengali Welfare Association' Sarvajanin Durgotsav, Near Jal Vayu Vihar, Powai |

5. Powai Bengali Welfare Association' Sarvajanin Durgotsav - Near Jal Vayu Vihar, Powai

The first Durga Puja here was celebrated in 2006 to give the Bengali community in the area a chance to revive and recreate the memories of the Durgotsav back home in Bengal. The virtual pujo attracts devotees from across the world.

In its 20th year, the pandal will showcase milestones achieved by India's space missions such as Chandrayaan - 3. Sudipto Lahiri, committee member, said that it was a remarkable year for India's space exploration mission and the country's military. "We chose science and technology and focused our theme on ISRO and the success of Operation Sindoor," said Lahiri.

Spandan Powai Sharadotsav |

6. Spandan Powai Sharadotsav - Powai Sharadotsav Puja Ground, JVLR-Lake Boulevard Road Junction, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai,

The organisers call the event 'festival with a purpose' in reference to the philanthropic activities that are part of the celebrations. Spandan Foundation, which organises the event, is a socio-cultural group involved in charity.

"For many Durga Puja is not just a religious event but a festival of life. For the last 12 years we have been bringing this festivity to the people of Mumbai in a grand and unique presentation of Powai Sharadotsav. Come and enjoy the festivities, savour the finest cuisines, and watch as celebrities captivate you with their performances every evening," said Prosun Roy of Spandan Foundation.

Thakur Village Bengali Association Kandivali 2024 pandal |

7. Thakur Village Bengali Association Durgotsav - Evershine Club, Thakur Village, Kandivali

The venue has provided space for a spiritual and cultural experience since 2006-07. The festival began as a relatively small celebration at the Thakur Auditorium to become the grand event that it is now. The festival remains committed to the preservation of Bengali traditions while embracing inclusivity and community service.

This year, the puja pandal will recreate Kolkata's majestic Raj Bhavan. The idol of Maa Durga will be adorned in a traditional Bengali saree with a red border, embodying the essence of a Bengali mother.

"As TVBA prepares to celebrate Durga Puja in 2025, its vision for creating a bigger impact in society is evident. With the support of the Thakur Village community and beyond, we aim to reach out to the needy and make a meaningful difference in their lives," said Tapan Bannerjee, puja secretary of TVBA.

Chembur Durga Puja Association Durgotsav |

8. Chembur Durga Puja Association Durgotsav - RCF Grounds, Chembur East

This is the 71st year for one of the oldest puja pandals in the city. The organisers describe the event as a blend of devotion, culture, art, and community spirit. "The heart of Chembur Durgotsav lies in its ability to make every visitor feel at home. The rituals, performed with deep devotion and authenticity, create an atmosphere where every devotee becomes part of the extended puja family. People from all communities, states, and religions come together here, united by the spirit of joy, tradition, and cultural pride," said Surojit Sengupta, honorary secretary of Chembur Durga Puja Association.

The festival features cultural programmes, including theatre, dance, and traditional dhak drummers and dhunuchi naach each evening. This year, ashtami afternoon will feature a cultural performance by autistic children. The pandal décor this year will be themed on the traditional Pingla Art of Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal.

9. Navi Mumbai Bengali Association Sharadotsav - CIDCO Exhibition Center, Hall No. 1, Sector 30, Vashi

This will be the 47th year for what the organisers say is the biggest Durga Puja pandal in Maharashtra. The organisers have made a conscious decision to not use thermocol and other environmentally-harmful material for the decorations.

The embellishments are made of biodegradable straw. The idol is made by a sculptor in Dadar who used traditional idol-making techniques from Kolkata. The venue is air-conditioned and visits by celebrities in the evening is an additional attraction.

Ashim Dey, member of the Navi Mumbai Bengali Association, said that apart from the religious and cultural focus of the event, the food and shopping at the venue is a big attraction. "We serve around 67,000 meals everyday. There are food stalls, craftsmen and vendors who bring the art and textiles of Bengal to the city," said Dey.

Amader Committee, Mira Road |

10. Amader Committee Mira Road's Durga Puja Mahotsav - Near Cosmopolitan School, Sheetal Nagar, Mira Road

The festival originated in the 1990s when a group of five or six families came together for an annual celebration. The event, now in its 34th year, is Mira Road's biggest and oldest puja event.

Amader Committee, Mira Road |

"The old generation, which started the festival, has passed on the torch to the young who have carried on the legacy for the last four years," said Subhojit Bhowmick, president of Amader Committee Mira Road and a member of Bengali Welfare Association of Mira Road.

This year, the pandal will be adorned with the traditional colours of Maa Durga, red and white. The bhog, or the sanctified food served to devotees, is vegetarian. The group is involved in many charitable causes, added Bhowmick.

