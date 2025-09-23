Mumbai Gears Up For Navaratri & Durga Puja With Festive Spirit And Social Causes

Homam at Sri Sankara Matha, Matunga. |

Mumbai ushered in Shardiya Navratri on Monday with prayers and rituals. Mumbadevi temple held the Ghatasthapana ceremony, the ritual heralding the festival between 7 am and 8 am.

The Sri Sankara Matha, Matunga, performed a Sri Ganapathy homam or havan to mark the first day of Shri Sarada Navaratri festival. The temple has displayed the traditional Navaratri Golu, an installation of deities.

Durga Puja pandals also announced the theme for this year's festival. Durga Puja will start on Maha Panchami, the fifth day of the festival on September 27, and end on Maha Dashami or Dussehra on October 2.

Golu at the temple |

The Bengal Club, located in Shivaji Park, which is celebrating its 90th Durga Puja, has dedicated the festival to Operation Sindoor, the Indian military forces' anti-terror operation against Pakistan in May. The pandal will be dedicated to showcase the power and strength of the Indian military force to fight and conquer evil.

Artisans from Bengal have created a 19-ft tall idol, the tallest in the city, with ecologically sustainable materials. Bollywood art director, Nilesh Choudhuri, has created a pandal that will feature a light and sound show in the background of the Goddess' image. The sound track has been created by Bollywood composer Ankur Tiwari.

A sum will be donated to the fund supporting thefamilies of martyred army personnel. The Bengal Club has also tied up with CRY, an organisation working with underprivileged children.

The Sharadotsav organised at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, by Spandan, a socio-cultural group, said that the festival will be an occasion for social and cultural causes. "It is a festival with a purpose. It is an unique event in Mumbai's socio-economic calendar," said Prosun Roy of Spandan.