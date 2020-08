The city crime branch on Friday seized duplicate N95 masks worth Rs 27 lakh from Worli. The masks were of a substandard quality that did not provide sufficient protection from Covid-19, said a crime branch officer.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from crime branch unit 3 intercepted a truck near Sasmira Marg in Worli. During the search 18,000 N95 masks were seized and the driver identifies as Riyaj Ahmed Rais Ahmed Khan, 36, a resident of Shivaji Nagar was arrested.