Drunk man held for abusing cops in Mira Road

Mira Road police have arrested a 33-year-old man for deterring on-duty police personnel from the discharge of his duty, verbal abuse and voluntarily causing hurt in an inebriated state during the wee hours on Friday- the first day of New Year-2021.

The incident was reported at around 2 am when the patrolling team spotted a car outside a bar in the Kanakia area of Mira Road. While the female occupant immediately left the place with the car, her male colleague started misbehaving the police personnel.

Boasting about his influential contacts, the accused who claimed to be a railway employee also verbally abused Senior Police Inspector-Sandip Kadam who was trying to drill sense about the ongoing night curfew.

Taking advantage of the darkness the accused tried to escape, but was overpowered and taken to the police station. According to the police after medical examination, the accused was booked under sections 170, 188,269,270.353, 332, 510, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Revised time restrictions and night curfew has been imposed by the state government to keep a tab on the spread of Covid-19 infection amid growing concerns over the detection of a new strain of the deadly virus. Further investigations were underway.