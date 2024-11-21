Dr Batra's Positive Health Awards 2024: Celebrating Resilience And Triumphs Of Differently-Abled Heroes

Dr. Batra, Actor Sonu Sood and others during the Dr Batra’s Positive Health Awards 2024 at NCPA, Nariman Point in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: The 16th edition of the prestigious Dr Batra's Positive Health Awards, supported by Bajaj Auto, honored individuals who have triumphed over profound illnesses and disabilities while significantly contributing to society. Hosted by renowned actress Mandira Bedi at the TATA Theatre, NCPA, the event celebrated resilience, determination, and the indomitable human spirit.

Delivering the keynote address, Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder of Dr Batra's® Group of Companies, praised the awardees, saying, “Each of our heroes tonight has a unique story, but all are threaded with courage, sacrifice, and an extraordinary spirit. Their journeys teach us that true power lies within. Let us reaffirm our commitment to building an inclusive society that values the contributions of every individual, regardless of their abilities.” He also saluted the caregivers, calling them "unseen warriors" who play a crucial role in transforming victims into victors.

The awards were judged by an eminent jury panel including Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto; Dr. Mukesh Batra; animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi; actor Vivek Oberoi; and filmmaker R. Balki. They faced the challenging task of selecting winners from hundreds of inspiring applications from across the country.

Over 1,000 prominent figures attended, including Guest of Honor Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman of Bu Abdullah Group (UAE), who flew in from Dubai.

The evening featured awe-inspiring performances by 'Swarrange,' a visually challenged orchestra, and Bengaluru's Pasha Dance Group, whose wheelchair dancers combined kathak and bharatnatyam.

Honoring Extraordinary Achievements

The People's Choice Award went to Satyam, a Paralympics 2023 bronze medalist in badminton, who received over 4 lakh votes. Despite losing his left hand and leg in a childhood accident, he emerged victorious in sports and life.

Suvarna Raj, a para-athlete and advocate for disability rights, received over 3 lakh votes. Suvarna, who also won the 2024 UN SDG Action Award, has influenced policies and raised awareness about accessible elections in India.

Anand Arnold, another exemplary individual, secured over 2 lakh votes.Each awardee was honored with the title "Positive Health Hero 2024," a certificate, a trophy, and a ₹1 lakh cash prize to support their future endeavors.

Leaders Laud the Initiative

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood praised the initiative, stating, “These inspirational stories set an example for all of us. Dr Batra's Foundation is doing commendable work in recognizing these achievements and promoting homeopathy as a safe healing method.”

Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto, emphasized the impact of homeopathy and its modernized global reach under Dr. Batra’s leadership. “We are proud to support this platform that highlights the resilience of differently-abled individuals,” he said.

The event concluded with a powerful message of hope and gratitude, celebrating the indomitable spirit of humanity and the unwavering support of caregivers. Through these awards, Dr Batra's Foundation reinforced its commitment to creating an inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.