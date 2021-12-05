Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2021: Significance of the day, wishes and quotes to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Bhimrao Ranji Ambedkar, popularly known as Dr B.R. Ambedkar, was an economist, educationist, politician, social reformer and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He was born to Bhimabai Murbadkar Sakpal and Ramji Maloji Sakpal on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh. The freat leader fought all his life against discrimination, degradation, and deprivation in Indian society. He was the one who inspired the Modern Buddhist Movement and campaigned against social discrimination of Dalits, women, and labour. He was Independent India’s first law minister and the principal architect of the Constitution of India.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas:

In 1954, from June to October, Babasaheb Ambedkar was bed-ridden due to side-effects of medication and poor eyesight. His health worsened in 1955. On December 6, 1956, three days after completing his final manuscript ‘The Buddha and His Dhamma’, he died in his sleep at his home in Delhi.

Every year on his death anniversary, also called ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas, people across nation pay tribute to him by offering flowers, garlands, and candles. Thousands of people from across the country throng the ‘Chaitya Bhoomi’ in Dadar to pay homage to him. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also makes elaborate arrangements, including washrooms and water, so that the people visiting Chaityabhoomi does not have to face any inconvenience. The city of Dadar echoes with the chants of ‘Jai Bhim’.

However, this year, in the wake of detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Maharashtra Government recently issued fresh guidelines to mark the Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6 to pay tribute to Dr Babasaeb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar. Lakhs of Ambedkar followers usually turn up there but the government wants that a large gathering be avoided. According to the guidelines, the fully vaccinated people will be allowed entry after thermal screening and also checking of temperature.

On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we share a few messages for the remembrance of the Father of the Indian Constitution, which you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media accounts:

1. It’s a day to remember the person who had a great impact on our lives,

Its day to value a special person,

Who taught the world the lesson of self-confidence,

It is B R Ambedkar…The Father of the Indian Constitution!

2. On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas,

May we learn from him the spirit of self-confidence,

And will fight against oppression!

3. May the spirit of self-confidence and fight against oppression be with us on this Mahaparinirvan Day and always!

Let us remember the man who showed us the path of equality,

And who led us to the destination of brotherhood.

4. Homage to the principal architect of our constitution and one of India’s greatest ever thinkers Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

5. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is a Yug Purush who lives in the hearts and minds of crores of Indians. Lets remember him on Maha Parinirvan Diwas

6. Its December 6 – a day to value a special person,

Who fought for Aam Aadmi

Dalits, Untouchables and all Indians

Its B R Abmedkar..

The Father of Indian Constitution

Here’s a look at 10 quotes by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar:

1. Religion and slavery are incompatible.

2. The sovereignty of scriptures of all religions must come to an end if we want to have a united integrated modern India

3. For a successful revolution, it is not enough that there is discontent. What is required is a profound and thorough conviction of the justice, necessity, and importance of political and social rights.

4. I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.

5. Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind.

6. I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity.

7. Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man’s life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self.

8. A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 03:06 PM IST