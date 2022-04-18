Dozing off in Vidharbh express while travelling can be risky, train tops in number of thefts

Mumbai: Dozing off on the Vidarbha Express, which connects Mumbai to the Nagpur (one of the most popular trains on this route ) could prove very costly, the data collated by the Railway Protection Force (RPF)-Central Railway reveals. The train, which runs every day, topped the list of the number of thefts reported on trains last year with 88 cases - both up and down directions including 58 in the up direction while coming towards Mumbai and 30 in the down direction.

Second on the list is Sewagram express with 78 cases (39 cases in each direction) of theft last year, while the CSMT - Howrah Mail via Nagpur was third with 77 cases ( 38 in the down direction and 39 in the up direction, towards CSMT), the RPF data said. However, in one direction after Vidarbha Express, Bhubaneshwar - CSMT down Konark express on 2nd spot with 46 theft cases registered in 2021.

Apart from that 57 cases of theft were reported in 2021 in Maharastra express runs between Gondia and Kolhapur in both directions including 28 cases in the up direction and 27 in the down direction.

"The idea behind compiling the data of theft of passenger belonging in the long-distance train is to know the pattern of theft incidences and also judge the modus operandi of offenders," said an officer of CR adding that in most cases either offender befriended with passengers or attack of passengers belonging when passengers were in deep sleep.

"For instance, all the trains with high numbers of thefts on board arrive in Mumbai wee hours. Thieves find these trains an easy target because of the timings. Now we have tightened security on these trains" further added officials.

The RPF data revealed that 39 cases of theft were registered in Down Secunderabad CSMT Devgiri Express. This is on the 4th most-affected train in the down direction which arrived at Kalyan around 5.30 am. Similarly, 32 cases of theft were registered in the down ( one direction only) Amravati -CSMT Express, which arrived at Kalyan at around 5 am.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:41 PM IST