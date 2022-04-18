Green project in the city! Mumbai gets fitness enthusiastic bus stop; watch video

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had earlier this month inaugurated revamped bus stops in his Worli constituency. He also took to Twitter and shared the clicks of the innovative bus stop at Famous Studio which displayed the backdrop of the Mahalaxmi racecourse. "You will soon spot these sleek bus stops in another 105 locations in the city & suburban Mumbai,"read his tweet.

In a recent video shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra, we can see the new look of the Mumbai's local bus transport station. The green bus stops include a roof garden to cool commuters awaiting the bus, and also exercise equipments to try rather than merely standing at the spot. The featured footage shows visuals from 'Famous Studio' of the city's Mahalaxmi area. The green project aims to hold an exercise bar and cool green tops with nearly 105 units across Mumbai.

"Finally, Mumbai will get world-class Bus stops to replace the eyesores that have been blots on the landscape. Terrific to also see innovative features like the exercise bar & the ‘cool’ green tops. Bravo," Mahindra Group chairman tweeted tagging Aaditya Thackeray and BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal. To this tweet, the Minister replied and thanked the business, later stating, "...while we increase our AC electric bus fleet, we are also ensuring our bus stops get better, for all citizens."

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 01:50 PM IST