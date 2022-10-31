'Don't register any transaction of Nawab Malik's properties attached by ED': Joint district registrar tells sub-registrars

Former NCP Minister Nawab Malik | File

Mumbai: Former NCP Minister Nawab Malik, who is currently in jail in connection with a money laundering case, on Monday received a major blow after the joint district registrar (Mumbai Suburban District) SV Mule has asked the joint sub registrars of Andheri (1 to 7) and Kurla (1 to 5) not to register any transaction of his properties provisionally attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

There are 7 properties valued at Rs 15.15 crore whose provisional attachment was done by the ED as per its order dated April 13 this year.

Mule has asked the joint sub registrars to take the necessary action and communicate directly to the ED. Mule's letter sent today is in the possession of The Free Press Journal.

However, the central probe agency on October 19, in a letter to joint sub registrar (Kurla-I), had requested not to allow the sale, transfer or create any right or any kind of transaction over these properties, as the matter is under investigation.

‘’You are requested to create the encumbrance in the name of ED in your system,’’ said Vineet Rathi, Assistant Director, ED.

The list of provisionally attached properties included:

Goawala Compound, Kurla (west), valued at Rs 3.53 crore (owner M/s Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd)

Commercial unit no F-54, Kohinoor City mall, Kurla West, worth Rs 58.27 lakh (Faraz Nawab Malik and Aamir Nawab Malik)

Apartment no 1902, 19th floor, Bandra west (of the total value Rs 9.84 crore, Rs 2.84 crore attached) (Faraz Nawab Malik has paid Rs 2.84 crore)

Agricultural land in Osmanabad district (Rs 2.07 crore) (Faraz Nawab Malik)

Flat at Noor Manali, Kurla West (Rs 1.86 crore) (Mehjbeen Nawab Malik)

Flat no 501, Bandra (Rs 2.5 crore) (Faraz Nawab Malik) and Flat no 2, Benmar co-op housing society, Bandra West (Rs 1.76 crore) (Faraz Nawab Malik)

Earlier, in its order dated April 13 this year, the ED had said that, “The properties are provisionally attached under sub section (1) of section 5 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, read with the second provision to section 5(1) of the Act for the period of 180 days from the date of the order.’’