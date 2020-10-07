Don't chase cars: Mumbai Police reminds media houses after Rhea gets bail

After actress Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday once again urged media persons to not chase celeb cars.

Mumbai Police today reiterated that it will take action against news channels, journalists and drivers who try to follow cars.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Arrested on September 9 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug related case, Rhea has spent 28 days in custody till date. She was sent to extended judicial custody by a Special NDPS Court till October 20 on Tuesday.

On September 26, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sangram Singh Nishandar had said that the police observed several media vehicles "chasing" people called for the NCB inquiry. He warned the media against chasing any vehicles henceforth but if anyone was found violating it, the cops will seize the vehicles and take action against the drivers of those vehicles.