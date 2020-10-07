Don't chase cars: Mumbai Police reminds media houses after Rhea gets bail

After actress Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday once again urged media persons to not chase celeb cars.
Mumbai Police today reiterated that it will take action against news channels, journalists and drivers who try to follow cars.
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Arrested on September 9 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug related case, Rhea has spent 28 days in custody till date. She was sent to extended judicial custody by a Special NDPS Court till October 20 on Tuesday.
On September 26, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sangram Singh Nishandar had said that the police observed several media vehicles "chasing" people called for the NCB inquiry. He warned the media against chasing any vehicles henceforth but if anyone was found violating it, the cops will seize the vehicles and take action against the drivers of those vehicles.
The statement came after a video of a popular news channel's reporter went viral on the internet. In the video, the media persons were seen chasing the car of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who was issued a summon by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to join the probe into a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput.
Rhea, along with 19 others, including Showik, were arrested during August-September by the NCB in connection with the drugs angle which surfaced during the investigations of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Notably, a special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court in Mumbai had yesterday extended till October 20 the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others.
The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Rajput's death case.
The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)