Mumbai Crime: Dongri police arrests man for selling fake travel passes amid lockdown

Mumbai: Dongri police has arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly selling fake travel passes which are issued by the police. The accused is identified as Manoj Humbe. The incident came to light when Dongri police came across a mobile number through which a man claimed to provide travel passes for travelling within the state.

For each pass the accused was reportedly charging Rs 5000.

Acting on the tip-off, a detection team from Dongri police station traced Humbe to Chembur and brought him to the police station.

The investigation revealed that Humbe along with his accomplices printed bogus travel passes of Mumbai police, Navi Mumbai Police and of collector office of Mumbai and Palghar district and then sold them for Rs 5000 each.

Following the verification, Humbe was arrested under the Indian Penal Code sections of cheating and forgery and under the Information Technology act, said an official.