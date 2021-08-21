Dombivli: Cop held for sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl

Thane: A 34-year-old police constable based with Dombivli police station was arrested by the Dombivli police for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.



The police said the incident took place on August 19, the minor girl was walking on the staircase. When, incidentally, the constable tried to hold her hand and touch her inappropriately and sexually assault the girl. The girl, getting scared ranaway from the scene and narrated the incident to her parents.

"The parents approached the police late at night with the victim and registered a case. The police constable and victim girl reside in the same building. A case was registered under sections of the Indian penal code and sections of the Protection of Children from sexual offence Act, 2012," said a police officer from Dombivli police station on condition of anonymity.

The Dombivli police have registered a case and arrested the police constable who was posted at the police station.

Sources from the Dombivli police station said Deputy Commissioner of police, Kalyan Division had made a procedure to suspend the police station who is arrested and defame the police department for doing such unlawful acts.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 09:39 PM IST