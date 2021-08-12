e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 08:12 PM IST

COVID-19: No vaccination drive on August 13 in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli

Faisal Tandel
| (ANI Photo)

The Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced that no vaccination drive will be held at centres on Friday, August 13.

Both TMC and KDMC had announced no vaccination drive on Friday giving non-availability of stock in the centres, which are not made available from the government. Hence, on prior basis they had announced the cancelation of the drive for the safety and convenience of the citizens.

Madhvi Pophale, public relation officers, KDMC confirmed about no vaccination drive is over shortage of the stock and said further announcement will be made as per the availability.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 08:12 PM IST

