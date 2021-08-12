e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 09:44 AM IST

Thane: Fire at furniture godown in Ulhasnagar; 5 rescued

PTI
Thane: Fire at furniture godown in Ulhasnagar; 5 rescued | Pexels

Thane: Fire at furniture godown in Ulhasnagar; 5 rescued | Pexels

A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Ulhasnagar town here in Maharashtra on Thursday, but there was no casualty, a civic official said.

Five people trapped in the premises were safely rescued, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The blaze erupted around 1.40 am at the godown located in a furniture market in Ulhasnagar camp No. 3, he said.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused at around 3 am, he said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

The blaze, which broke out due to a short-circuit, damaged the second and third floors of the godown building, the official said quoting local fire brigade sources.

ALSO READ

Thane: Police's new website can be used by visually impaired too

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 09:44 AM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal