Dombivli Boiler Blast: Forensic Team Visits Spot, Collects Evidence From Explosion Site

Dombivli: A team of forensic science from Kalina laboratory in Mumbai reached Amudan Chemical Private Limited, Dombivli MIDC phase 2, where the reactor (boiler) exploded on Thursday at about 1.33 pm killing eight people and injuring 64 others.

According to sources so far number of parts of the body were discovered from the blast spot packed in a bag and then sent to Shashtrinagar government hospital in Dombivli where the doctor conducted an examination of the parts and preserved them.

According to fire officials, the impact of the blast was very highly intensified which caused adjoining companies Deccan Colors company, Omega Fine Company, Saptavarne, and Cosmo Private Limited to be completely damaged.

Namdev Chaudhary, Chief, of Kalyan Fire Station said, "The rescued or search operation was resumed on Friday around 6.30 a.m. We have five teams comprising 25 fire personnel each and the National Disaster Response Force, Thane Disaster Response Force, and Civil Defence Corps Maharashtra were searching for bodies. So far, as many as three bodies and three parts of the body such as leg, hand, and head have been discovered from Amudan chemical premises at about 7.30 AM. Now, we informed KDMC officials as well as MIDC fire officials to call a JCB and Poclain machines to remove debris. As of now, we cannot say how many bodies are trapped inside the blast site."

Vijay Jadhav, Deputy Controller Civil Defence, Thane said, "We along with 40 personnel were searching for a missing person who was informed by one Vivek Kumar Rajput, his brother Rakesh Rajput who worked in Saptavarne color company could not be traced till 4 PM. So far our team has discovered 7 bodies out of eight."

"A total of 10 to 15 companies which are nearby have been reported damaged (shattered) either panes windows or door and wall and main gate of their company," said fire officials.

Dr. Prasad Borkar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation said, "So far a total of eight bodies in the post-mortem room in which two women have been identified as Rohini Kadam, Riddhi Khanvilkar, both bodies were handed over to their family members after post mortem." Borkar further added that six bodies were completely burned and only a few bones and teeth were found. It is highly impossible to identify the bodies. We called forensics science teams and they all preserved bone and teeth and sent them to the forensics science lab in Kaline for examination those who filed a missing person and enquired about the body whose family father or son blood sample will be taken for DNA test. We have not any other option to identify the body so far."

Two employees namely Mohan Tak,48, and Dinesh Karosiya 49, who has been working in Shashtribagar Hospital said, "Four bodies and one leg were taken to hospital from Dombivli blast spot on Thursday night. On Friday three body has been kept in the post-mortem room in the morning. The inquest panchanam was conducted by police. So far two bodies of the women were handed over to their family." Karosiya further added that the post-mortem room was inaugurated two months ago.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday hit out at the opposition, saying Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, when he was the chief minister, did nothing to move factories out of Dombivili MIDC area. Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Fadnavis said the Mahayuti government will work towards finding alternative sites for these factories.

Earlier in the day, state Congress chief Nana Patole slammed the state government over the blast, claiming that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had ordered to shut the chemical plant, but it was revived under the present regime.

"Any industry cannot be moved in a day, and for many years, discussions were on to move these factories. However, Uddhav Thackeray has not done anything in this regard," the deputy chief minister said. Serious cognisance should be taken regarding this incident, and alternative sites must be given to factories, and the state government will work towards this, he said.

Patole claimed that the MVA government had issued orders to shut down the factory in Dombivli, but it was permitted to operate again when the Mahayuti government came to power. He accused the state government of corruption and said it was responsible for the loss of innocent lives.

The Congress leader further alleged that Fadnavis and the "khokhe" government tarnished the image of Maharashtra, and they will get a sound reply when the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared on June 4.

(with inputs from PTI)