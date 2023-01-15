Dombivli constable returns lost wallet with ₹ 40k & important documents to its owner

Senior police inspector Shekhar Bagade, along with police constable Vikas Mali, returned the wallet to Srirang Padalkar on Saturday. | Abhitash Singh

Thane: A businessman from Dombivali had lost all hopes of getting his wallet back after he lost it on Saturday morning when he was out for some personal work. However, an honest police constable from Dombivali, Vikas Mali, who found the wallet with ₹ 40,000 in cash along with driving license, PAN card, ATM card, returned it to its original owner. The police department appreciated Mali for his honesty.

Constable had found the wallet during patrolling

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, businessman Srirang Sripad Padalkar left home for some personal work at around 7pm. Padalkar wallet fell down when he was out of his vehicle. The police constable Vikas Mali attached with Manpada police station Dombivali while patrolling between Gharda circle to Bandist Palace chowk at around 10:30 pm found a wallet on the service road.

Called owner after finding visiting card in wallet: Mali

Vikas Mali, police constable said, "When I was patrolling at around 10:30 pm I found a wallet with notes of ₹ 500 and 2000, and also important documents like PAN card, driving license, ATM card. I found the visiting card with the contact number of the original owner Srirang Padalkar. I called him and when it was confirmed that the wallet belongs to Padalkar I called him at Manpada police station to collect the wallet."

Had lost hope that will get back my wallet: Padalkar

Srirang Padalkar said, "I went out for some personal work near Bandist Palace chowk at around 7 pm and when I returned home I realised that my wallet was missing. My wallet had around ₹ 40,000 cash along with my ATM card, PAN card and driving license. I realised that it may have fallen somewhere near Bandist Palace chowk when I was passing by the service road and also lost hope that I will get back my wallet. But I really appreciate the honesty of police constable Vikas Mali who called me and also returned my wallet with cash and other documents."

Matter of pride, appreciate Mali's honesty: Senior police inspector

The Manpada police station senior police inspector Shekhar Bagade, along with police constable Vikas Mali, returned the wallet to Srirang Padalkar on Saturday.

Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector of Manpada police station said, " It is a matter a pride for us and we appreciate the honesty of Vikas Mali. We have also decided to felicitate him with a certificate of appreciation in the future. Such acts need to be appreciated and acknowledged."