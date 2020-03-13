Dolly Thakore and The Week That Was: Oh, what a crowded night!

CORONAVIRUS is occupying all air and press waves and dominating most conversations. A leading daily carried pictures of deserted streets and cinemas. Many events have been cancelled. All travel plans and flight bookings have had to be changed. Government rulings have disappointed and upset many lives.

We at Poor Box Productions, who have been staging The Vagina Monologues for the last 18 years in various theatres all over the city, mostly The Canvas Laugh Factory at The Palladium in Lower Parel and sporadically in other Indian cities, couldn’t believe our eyes and ears when BookMyShow reported ‘Houseful’ on Women’s Day, March 8, at the Royal Opera House as part of their Great Indian Theatre Festival. Suddenly, we were best friends with all and sundry demanding seats for March 8. It gave us vicarious pleasure reporting to the callers that we actors had no jurisdiction over the box office.

For the first time, every single seat was sold out, even in the two upper balconies which are rarely favoured. Even ten minutes before the last bell our phones didn’t stop vibrating and were jangling with calls, demands, and requests from many claiming to have personal links with the actors!

Producer-Director-Actor Mahabanoo Modi Kotwal issued last-minute instructions that we were not to ignore - those in the Gods, and to lift our eyes and throw our voices almost 200ft high!