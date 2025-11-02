 Doctors Turn Artists: ‘Textures And Tones’ Art Exhibition At Nehru Centre Explores Heritage And Nature
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 08:10 PM IST
Dr. Sulochana Gawde & Dr. Harsh Thakker's Textures and Tones

Mumbai: Doctors Sulochana Gawde and Harsh Thakker are set to open their joint art exhibition, “Textures and Tones,” at the Nehru Centre Art Gallery from November 4, celebrating the interplay of heritage, nature, and texture through vibrant oil paintings.

Doctors by Profession, Artists by Passion

Both Gawde and Thakker, doctors by profession and artists by passion, have channelled years of dedication and creative exploration into this showcase. Their works bring to life layered textures, vibrant tones, and cultural inspirations on canvas, merging discipline with artistic expression.

Heritage Through Texture: Gawde’s Journey

Dr. Sulochana Gawde will present around 20 oil paintings created over five years of artistic pursuit. Each piece captures the essence of Indian heritage through bold strokes, textured layers, and vivid tones.

Working primarily with a palette knife, Gawde transforms canvas into a living space of movement and memory, drawing inspiration from folk motifs, architecture, spirituality, and human emotion.

She shares, “Indian culture and heritage, and the age-old carvings of our artisans, have always fascinated me. Art has been my meditation, bringing me immense peace, and I hope that anyone who views my work can feel the same calm and connection.”

Nature in Motion: Thakker’s Artistic Vision

Dr. Harsh Thakker will exhibit approximately 25–30 works, each meticulously built through a slow process of layering oil paints with a palette knife a method that allows tones to deepen and textures to breathe.

His canvases, blending impressionist and contemporary styles, capture the rhythm of nature, the stillness of old architecture, and the timeless beauty of everyday life.

Reflecting on his approach, Thakker says, “In today’s fast-paced world, we often forget to pause and notice the beauty around us—the serenity of the skies, the stillness of old architecture, or the play of light on textured surfaces. Through my work, I want people to slow down, breathe, and feel the world again.”

A Shared Artistic Journey

Both artists share a deep commitment to texture, form, and heritage, making their collaboration a natural evolution of their artistic journeys. Their connection was first sparked through their shared mentor, Atul Chaudhari. Over years of conversation and mutual admiration, the idea of a joint exhibition gradually took shape culminating in a harmonious visual dialogue where their works complement and elevate one another.

