'Djinn' stole Rs. 40.98 lakh, alleges family in Mumbai; police uncovers truth

In an interesting turn of events where one’s religious beliefs are misused by another, a family based in Mazgaon has been losing their money and gold ornaments since February 2022 from their home.

The said family believed that the theft is done by a ‘djinn’, a certain type of spirit in Islam, only to eventually lose a total of Rs. 40.98 lakhs for them to actually realize this is a case of human-performed theft.

In the beginning, they lost one or two ornaments and small amounts of cash, which they neglected then. However later, between September 23 and 24, a total of Rs. 4 lakhs worth of gold ornaments and Rs. 10 lakhs cash disappeared all at once.

The matter surfaced on September 26 when the complainant (identity protected) approached the Byculla police to inform them about the frequent ‘missing’ of ornaments and cash from his house since February, this year. “They didn’t want to lodge a case or anything as they believed it’s done by djinn but at the same time were concerned about losing valuable items from their house,” said police inspector (crime) Chimaji Adhav, Byculla Police.

He continued, “The reason they believed in this djinn angle is that there was no housebreaking, no suspicious activity (before or after the theft), no threat calls, or any kind of activity that will point towards theft. Moreover, they didn’t have anyone coming to their house from outside, they concluded that it was done by djinn.”

Apparently, the family (before approaching the police) even considered selling their house because of the ‘djinn’ thing.

The police found the matter suspicious and insisted the family register an FIR for them to investigate the matter. “After the complaint was lodged, we began with our investigation firstly by interrogating the family and looking at their house for clues. The house didn’t have any signs of forced entry or suspicious movements but while interrogating the family members – one of them – behaved suspiciously,” explained Adhav.

A 13-year-old girl who resided with the family, who is the complainant’s niece, behaved differently which alerted the cops. “It was known from the girl that she was stealing things from the household to give to her brother (one of the accused) as he was in dire need of money and the girl was close to the family so no one will suspect her,” added Adhav.

Hussain Bombaywalla, 22, the brother, resided in Surat and he frequently visited the house since they are relatives. The police nabbed Hussain only to find out two more of his cousins were involved in this heist with him. Tey were identified as Hussain Patrawala, 19, and Abbas Attari, 22, both residents of Surat. All three men were unemployed and were merely dependent on the money that was being stolen from the house, the police said.

“It was known during the investigation that Hussain Bombaywalla started threatening his sister and emotionally manipulated her to continue stealing because of which she did as said to her. The last theft (involving the huge amount) was apparently because they (3 accused) needed more money,” Adhav further added, who confirmed that all three were arrested on September 28.

During the police custody, the accused revealed the whereabouts of the stolen property after which the police recovered it successfully and handed it over to the victim's family. The stolen valuables were found in the houses of the three accused in Surat.

The court has now remanded the three to judicial custody for theft in the dwelling house under section 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

