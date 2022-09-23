Ghost Hunting Day 2022: Know about world's annual investigation of the paranormal | Representative

Ghost Hunting Day is celebrated on the last Saturday of every September, marking the annual international investigation of the paranormal. This year, the world's largest ghost hunt will be observed on September 24.

Ghost hunting offers at least something for everyone—several prefer investigating abandoned mansions with creepy histories, while a few others guard ancient crypts. Ancient ghost stories across the globe focus on historical records or literature.

The day was founded by Haunted Travels in order to kick off a season full of haunted attractions and fall festivities. They encourage ghost hunters to pursue their interests, and the funds raised through ticket sales go to local non-profit pet shelters in each participating community.

The mysteries surrounding the age-old traditions and ruins and other forgotten corners have become a matter of interest for numerous people. The ghost hunters on this day can also investigate locations that are reported to be haunted by ghosts.

Ghost hunting day activities