Ghost at home? Minnesota couple claim of spotting paranormal activity via CCTV

A Minnesota couple claimed that their residential CCTV camera had recorded a blurry, spooky figure of what appeared like a female ghost entering their home.

Joey and Amy Radke, of Shakopee, Minnesota, were shell shocked to discover that the CCTV camera had captured a figure lurking in the hallway just outside their bedroom. The camera had been installed there to check on their pets and the footage appears to show a 'spectral figure with bouffant hair' clad in a nightgown, the Mirror reported.

The couple brought to notice that they had ignored initial warnings by people over their home being haunted by ‘demonic entities’, with about two years ago when they first moved in. It was considered by them that the paranormal being could be the restless spirit of a former tenant who died in their home.

"A woman died in our bedroom many years ago. The neighbours say she was taken out by paramedics in her nightgown and in the video, you can see the figure is wearing a nightie. The person we're renting from said they thought they felt a presence and the previous renter said they saw demonic entities, shadows and something watching her while she was sleeping. I'm starting to notice things now because I'm more aware," Joey was quoted by reports.

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 01:57 PM IST